Sex crime case reset pending sentencing in another county

Jan. 12—CATLETTSBURG — A Flatwoods man accused of sexual offenses against a minor in Boyd County saw his case moved to Feb. 16, pending how his sentencing went in Greenup County for a similar charge.

Anthony Niece, 50, was set to plead guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court Thursday, but after a brief bench conference between attorneys, Judge John Vincent reset the case, citing the hearing in Greenup.

Niece pleaded guilty in November to charges of promotion of a minor in a sexual performance and three charges related to child sexual abuse materials in that county.

In exchange, he would be sentenced to 15 years in prison on his Greenup conviction, to run consecutive against any sentenced he would receive in Boyd.

Niece is due to be sentenced in Greenup County on Feb. 9.

Court records in the Greenup case show Niece predated on a minor over the Internet in 2020, at one point getting the minor to expose themselves to him in their front yard.

Police also uncovered child sexual abuse materials and evidence they believe showed he met a child in a public restroom and sexually abused them.

