Sex crimes trial reset

Feb. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of using construction sites to molest a child has a new jury trial date.

Clinton D. Whitt, 45, of Louisa, appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court for a review on Friday.

After attorney's volleyed schedules, May 15 was the selected date to begin the trial.

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn, the trial is expected to last three days.

However, Whitt's attorney, Caleb Hurt, anticipates needing a few extra days depending on the number of witness testimonies.

Whitt was arrested last March following an investigation that stemmed from a report made at Hope's Place.

During a bond hearing in September, it was revealed that the victim accused Whitt of using locations he was renovating to rape her.

During deputy testimony during the bond hearing, the victim revealed that the molestation had occurred over the course of three years, with some of the assaults taking place at a barn construction site and another at an Ashland home under renovation.

However, according to Whitt, the allegations came after he filed for 50/50 custody of his children and he was told by their mother that he would regret doing so.

