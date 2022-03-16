New sex crimes unit at Phoenix police cracks sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2016

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A new sex crimes unit at Phoenix police identified and arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old in 2016 and 13-year-old in 2017, according to the department’s Twitter page.

Police named Zackaria Mohamud Mudasir, 32, as the suspect behind the assaults. Officers confirmed Mudasir is the same person accused of trespassing, providing a false identification and activating an aircraft's emergency slide at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in 2019.

Investigators used DNA evidence from the assaults to obtain a warrant and arrest him last week — six years after the initial crime took place.

Phoenix police praised their newly established adult sex crimes cold case detail for making the arrest. The unit was established in December and has since solved 11 cases left previously unsolved by law enforcement agencies.

Mudasir has been charged with multiple counts of felony sexual assault and kidnapping, and has been assigned a bail of $500,000.

Reach breaking news intern Brock Blasdell at Bblasdell@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @BrockBlasdell.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Zackaria Mohamud Mudasir arrested for sexual assaults in 2016, 2017