Should sex work be decriminalized?

Outside of a handful of counties in Nevada, prostitution is illegal in the U.S., but a movement is now gaining traction to decriminalize sex work. The Washington, D.C., City Council and the New York state Legislature are considering separate decriminalization bills. If passed, the selling and buying of sex would still be illegal but would carry no criminal penalties. The push for change has largely been led by sex workers themselves, who say current laws make them vulnerable to violence and harassment while doing nothing to curb the demand for buying sex. Others make the case that sex work is a legitimate profession that should be afforded the rights and protections given to all other jobs.