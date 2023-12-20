How is sex ed taught in your district? Search the data

Dec. 19—Ohio is one of few states without state standards for health and sex education. In fact, Ohio law bars the Ohio Department of Education from proposing standards.

Ohio law does set general guidelines about what has to be taught, including abstinence-only sex education and telling students that the only 100% effective way to prevent sexually transmitted infections is to abstain from sex.

So how do schools figure out what to teach? Education reporter Eileen McClory obtained survey data from the Ohio Department of Education and analyzed it for our local districts. She found: — Some school health teachers develop their own curriculum. — At least three districts partner with their local health departments. — At least 11 districts partner with a local faith-based program. — Three districts partner with pregnancy help centers. — One district partners with Planned Parenthood.

Go here to read McClory's whole story, including explanation from local districts on how they devised their curriculum and thoughts from education activists on how the current system impacts kids.

This is how local school districts develop their sex education curriculum, according to a survey provided by the Ohio Department of Education.

School District County Description

Ansonia Local Darke Darke County Pregnancy Help Center and local curriculum.

Arcanum-Butler Local Darke The program used is "I Decide for Me" by Clarity

Beavercreek City Greene "Go For The Gold" — delivered by Elizabeth New Life Center/Marriage Works Ohio; "Worth Waiting For" — delivered by Hope Rising; Textbook resources delivered by Health teachers

Bellbrook- Sugarcreek Local Greene Health teachers use a curriculum designed from Bellbrook Sugarcreek Local and guidance from the national health standards as well as resources from SHAPE America and Wright State.

Bethel Local Miami Health textbooks: Health: Making Healthy Decisions (Savvas)

Bradford Exempted Village Darke This was a teacher taught lesson using a locally developed curriculum

Brookville Local Montgomery Teacher directed. OAHC collaboration for the program Relationships Under Construction, Elizabeth's New Life Center

Carlisle Local Warren Carlisle Local School District Curriculum

Cedar Cliff Local Greene Family and Youth Initiatives

Centerville City Montgomery Human Relations Media, copyright 2008

Clark-Shawnee Local Clark Glencoe Health; CDC

College Corner Local Preble Through health classes as a part of the normal curriculum.

Covington Exempted Village Miami Glencoe Health book, copyright 2015, Classroom instruction by CHS Health/PE instructor.

Dayton City Montgomery Textbook: Comprehensive Health, Goodheart-Willcox, 2018

Eaton Community City Preble New Life Center/Program Name: Aspire; Name: Presentation created by local Registered Nurses from the Preble County Health Department

Edgewood City Butler Instruction is in compliance with National / State Health Standards and is taught by a certified health teacher.

Fairborn City Greene Miami Valley Women's Center Presentation "Worth Waiting For" (Middle School); It's Sex Ed Time with Eleanor Stein (Video 1 Body Basics and Video 2 Puberty); GW Essential Heath Skills (Middle School & High School)

Franklin City Warren Franklin City Schools partners with Safe on Main which is an ADAHMS organization. SAFE on Main provides comprehensive services to Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking Survivors including crisis shelter, court advocacy, therapy and support groups. SAFE on Main also provides prevention education regarding healthy relationships, character building, and sexual assault prevention in schools.

Franklin Monroe Local Darke CDC; Glencoe Health — McGraw Hill Education 2015

Graham Local Champaign CDC

Greenville City Darke Elizabeth's New Life Center, Relationships Under Construction; Goodheart-Wilcox "Essential Health"

Hamilton City Butler McGraw Hill Education- Glencoe Health Copyright 2011

Huber Heights City Montgomery Aspire school program from Elizabeth New Life Center

Jefferson Township Local Montgomery Premier Community Health

Kettering City School District Montgomery Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health

Kings Local Warren The following organizations provide free resources that teachers have used to teach this content: P.O.W.E.R Prevention through ARCS, Healthy Visions, Maximum Freedom

Lakota Local Butler We use the Lakota Local Schools curriculum to teach health.

Lebanon City Warren Sex Education is taught during our Health Course at Lebanon Junior High and Lebanon High School. Venereal diseases is a part of that curriculum.

Little Miami Local Warren Maximum Freedom (https://maximumfreedom.org/)

Mad River Local Montgomery Teacher created documents/units

Madison Local Butler This was covered during our Health classes.

Mason City Warren Maximum Freedom

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Champaign Schools' PLP coursework and other materials in compliance with ORC3313.6011

Miami East Local Miami The program was taught throughout Health Education class.

Miamisburg City Montgomery Go for the Gold; Montgomery County Health Department; GW Comprehensive Health 2nd Edition

Middletown City Butler This was taught to students in 7th grade. The Glencoe Teen Health textbook was used to provide content.

Milton-Union Exempted Village Miami Teacher-created materials compliant with Ohio Revised Code are being used.

Mississinawa Valley Local Darke Darke County Pregnancy Help

Monroe Local Butler Maximum Freedom -Choices Matter

National Trail Local Preble Marriage Works Ohio

New Lebanon Local School District Montgomery Aspire—Elizabeth's New Life Center Go for the Gold—Marriage Works!

New Miami Local Butler Edmentum

Newton Local Miami Go For the Gold by Marriage Works Ohio

Northeastern Local Clark Current health instructor covers these topics

Northmont City Montgomery Miami Valley Women's Center

Northridge Local Montgomery We utilized the CDC website to provide guidance.

Northwestern Local Clark Health Education Class and the Clark County Combined Health District

Oakwood City Montgomery Health Smart

Piqua City Miami Real Life Teen Choices

Preble Shawnee Local Preble Teachers in our 9th grade health class

Ross Local Butler All freshmen take health class at Ross High School. As part of this course of study, they study venereal disease and receive sexual education in accordance with the ORC.

Southeastern Local Clark I Decide For Me High School Program

Springboro Community City Warren Maximum Freedom

Springfield City School District Clark Clark County Health Department; APEX online program Rocking Horse Community Health Center

Talawanda City Butler Talawanda Staff 7th Grade and High School Health Teacher Glencoe 2015 Teacher made curriculum See Attached Document

Tecumseh Local Clark Family Youth Initiatives, is a non- profit local organization which provides supplemental services for our student in addition to classroom instruction.

Tipp City Exempted Village Miami Pearson 2022 Marriage Works in Ohio Go for the Gold

Triad Local Champaign Glencoe Health and Wellness Teacher's Edition (2008)

Tri-County North Local Preble TCN (Health classes) provided venereal disease and sexual education instruction materials.

Tri-Village Local Darke Text Glencoe/McGraw- Hill, Copyright 2007, 21600 Oxnard Street, Suite 500, Woodland Hills, California 91367

Trotwood-Madison City Montgomery Glencoe Health, 1st Edition (textbook)

Troy City Miami Marriage Works!Ohio

Twin Valley Community Local Preble Ohio Marriage Works presented the Go for the Gold program

Urbana City Champaign Our health materials contained this content.

Valley View Local Montgomery Health Education Today-High School Health Curriculum by NBCT

Vandalia-Butler City Montgomery Go for the Gold Program

Versailles Exempted Village Darke Versailles School Nurse, Versailles HS Health Teacher, and I Decide for Me Program

Wayne Local Warren We utilized speakers and materials from The Warren County Board of Health for the health classes.

West Carrollton City Montgomery Get Real, Comprehensive Sex Education that Works, Planned Parenthood

West Liberty- Salem Local Champaign Chapters 18-21 in The Lifetime Health textbook. These chapters include Reproduction, Pregnancy and Development; Building Responsible Relationships; Risks of adolescent Sexual Activity and HIV and AIDS.

Xenia Community City Greene The Greene County Health Department.

Yellow Springs Exempted Village Greene Rights, Respect, Responsibility (Advocates for Youth)