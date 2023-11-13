Sex education in schools is so warped we’ve forgotten to teach kids how to have babies

You know a headline is off-the-charts loony when it has you immediately checking your iCalendar to make sure it’s not April 1.

My logical brain understands that since Christmas is six weeks away, this is unlikely to be the case, yet still I found myself checking the date on Saturday – had April Fool’s Day been deferred this year? Or was it perhaps one of those theme months we’re forever being urged to sign up to – “Madcap November”? – after reading the Telegraph headline: “School Denies Providing Litter Trays For Pupils Identifying As Cats”.

That the initial rumour circulating on social media was wrong isn’t as comforting as it should be – not when you read the po-faced letter sent out to the parents of around 1,000 pupils at West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales – alma mater to both Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins and Welsh rugby legend Graham Price. Deputy head teacher, Claire Hughes “would like to take this opportunity to assure you that we do not and will not be planning on providing any litter trays at the school”. Despite being “an inclusive and welcoming school,” she goes on, “we do not make any provision for any pupils who might identify as an animal of any kind”.

There’s a momentary heart-lift when she points out that “this kind of behaviour is not acceptable at school” – or indeed in any walk of life, Ms Hughes? – before the disappointingly straight finish: “…and as such, no provision is in place at school, such as litter trays.”

That any school should be forced to think about, draft and send out such a letter only shows us how far gone we are. And here’s the twist in the tail (pun intended): whilst all this time and energy is being ploughed into litter trays, it turns out that the “culture war” plunging the country into such fanciful debates has resulted in a failure to teach children the basics of sex education. Indeed, according to the latest statistics, that failure is driving a “shocking” increase in sexually transmitted infections among the young.

New data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that gonorrhoea cases for all ages have risen to the highest level since records began in 1918, and syphilis to the largest yearly number since 1948. Those between 15-24 are now the most likely to be diagnosed with sexually transmitted infections. Last year more than 400 youngsters received an STI diagnosis every day.

As someone who tours the country talking to teens about sex education, among other things, the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, has been alarmed by the number of times children have told her: “Nobody has ever taught me – is my body right? What do I do about preventing pregnancy? How should I have a relationship?” Yet because “heads are so frightened,” she explains, “they’re not teaching these things well in school.”

How could they? In a world where biological fact is seen as controversial, where men have wombs and are able to menstruate and give birth, any talk of pregnancy and STIs is fraught with woke landmines. Far safer, then, either to gloss over these inconvenient facts, or abstain from teaching them entirely. But you can bet your life whole syllabuses will be centred around the 72 genders your pupils may identify as. That any teachers or pupils who refuse to accept a child’s decision to identify as a dinosaur, a horse or a cat, as part of the “furries” craze – all of which have happened in schools across the country – would not just be reprimanded but branded “despicable” for their short-sightedness.

I’ll tell you what’s despicably short-sighted: putting a generation of children’s mental and physical health at risk with these insane ideologies. And I have to admit to my own short-sightedness here. Whilst I’ve often argued that the tunnel-vision schools have demonstrated around gender might negatively impact the teaching of other subjects, and that literacy and numeracy could end up being useful in later life, it didn’t occur to me that the very subject taking up so many column inches – sex education – would also become a casualty of our current fixation.

It gets worse. Do you know where children are turning to get their sex ed facts now? That bastion of accuracy and reliability, TikTok. But also, pornography, which is sure to give these flailing youngsters a well-rounded view of the sexual horizon, and, you know, keep them safe in their relationships.

With all this in mind, what could possibly go wrong? I’ll let the next round of figures from the UK Health Security Agency answer that one, with a little help from the teen pregnancy statistics of the future. But as long as we know where we stand on litter trays, all is well in loonsville.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.