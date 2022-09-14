'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey wants to 'move past' the Margot Robbie comparisons

Emma Mackey has been compared to "Bombshell" actress Margot Robbie. Netflix/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

"Sex Education" star Emma Mackey said that she wants to "move past" comparisons to her "Barbie" costar Margot Robbie.

Fans have pointed to a similar likeness between the two stars since Mackey's breakthrough role in Netflix's "Sex Education." The comparisons were further fuelled when the pair were cast in Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie and reports suggested that they will both be playing different versions of the famous doll.

In a new interview with Total Film, Mackey said that she doesn't mind the comparison to Robbie because she looks up to the star.

"It's just funny," Mackey told the publication. "And I think Margot has had the grace and humor to be able to play on that, and allow me to be in the same film as her – bless her. It's just a joke in real life. I'm like, 'We don't look anything like each other.'"

She continued: "I don't mind it. It's Margot Robbie. Are you kidding me? She's the best. I look up to her so much. I don't mind the comparisons. But it would be nice to move past that."

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of "Barbie." Mega/GC Images/Getty

This is not the first time that Mackey has addressed the lookalike comments. In 2020, she told the Independent that she wished "people would stop comparing" her to Robbie.

"I genuinely just don't see it at all," she said. "Like, it's lovely to be compared to Margot Robbie, but mostly I'd rather people focus on the jobs that we're both doing rather than what we look like."

Mackey added: "Hollywood churns out people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes. It's just a thing that we do as a species, we categorize people, we always have."

Robbie has also admitted in an interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb that she has been mistaken for the "Sex Education" star at The Apple Pan diner in Los Angeles.

"Someone came up to me, I was eating a burger," the Harley Quinn actress said. "And they were like 'I loved you in "Sex Education," that show is so cool, we just started watching it.' And I was like 'I'm so sorry, it's not me.'"

"Barbie," which premieres in theaters in July 2023, also stars Mackey's "Sex Education" costars Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells, as well as Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and Issa Rae. Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play the two leads, Barbie and Ken.

