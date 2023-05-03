‘Sex Money Murder’ teen gang member convicted of murdering man near Ga. golf course
After several delays due to COVID-19, a Spalding County jury has found a man guilty of murder.
Cedravious Wilkerson, then-17, was arrested in December 2020 for a shooting that left 20-year-old Parrish Pierce dead near a Griffin golf course.
A golfer found Pierce’s body in the woods near the 17th tee at the City of Griffin Golf Course.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say Pierce had been dead for several days before his body was found. He had been shot several times.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News after his death that Wilkerson and Pierce were both members of the “Sex Money Murder” gang, which is a subset of the Bloods criminal street gang.
TRENDING STORIES:
8-year-old girl assaulted in bathroom of Ga. rest stop on way to Braves game, deputies say
Ga. CrossFit coach charged with molesting 15-year-old girl he coached
PHOTOS: Random items left behind at closed Walmart store up for auction
Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder announced that Wilkerson had been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking a firearm, possession of a pistol under the age of 18 and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Wilkerson’s sentencing hearing is set for May 16.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: