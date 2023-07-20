Sex offences reach record high but police only solving 1 in 30

Only 1 in 30 sex offences are being solved by police, data show - Motortion/iStockphoto

Sex offences have hit a record high but only one in 30 are being solved, official figures show.

The number of sex offences recorded by police have risen by 20 per cent on pre-pandemic levels in 2020 to a peak of 195,315 for the year ending March 2023.

However, just one in 30 (3.6 per cent) of the overall sex offences are resulting in a charge and only 2.1 per cent of the 69,000 rapes have the same outcome.

Charging rates are marginally up on last year’s lows of 2.9 per cent for sexual assaults and 1.3 per cent for rapes but still well down on 2015/16’s figures of 9.6 per cent and seven per cent respectively.

Police recorded crime has hit a record high of 6.7 million offences, fuelled by increasing fraud and rises in burglary, robbery, knife crime, vehicle thefts and firearms, although homicides are down 14 per cent on last year to 602.

Charging rates overall for all crimes have risen marginally from 5.6 per cent in the year to March 2022 to 5.7 per cent but that still means only around one in 20 offences are being solved with a criminal prosecuted.

Rick Muir, director of the independent think tank the Police Foundation, said: “What this data does show is that more victims are coming forward to report sexual offences but that the criminal justice system is failing to secure convictions.

“The low charge rate for rape is disgraceful and it was much higher just a decade ago. There is work underway to address this but these figures show that urgent action is required to reverse these trends.”

Harvey Redgrave, former No10 adviser and chief executive of the Crest Advisory crime specialists, said the figures painted a “worrying picture”.

“For years we have told ourselves that so-called traditional crimes, like burglary and car theft, are on an inexorable downward trajectory. Yet today’s crime stats show signs that we can no longer take that for granted,” he said.

“Burglary and car theft have risen over the last year, adding yet more misery to families already suffering from a cost of living crisis. And we are continuing to see rises in more severe crimes like robbery, knife crime and gun-related crimes.

“The Home Office should be throwing all its weight behind helping to fix this but currently, there is a lack of urgency, with many forces continuing to fail in the basics of policing. Only one in 50 rapes are currently solved and one in 25 burglaries.”

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed police recorded thefts against the person were up 28 per cent to 112,000, robberies up 12 per cent to 68,000, shoplifting up 24.5 per cent to 336,000, thefts from vehicles up 3.6 per cent to 200,000 and theft of a vehicle up 20.8 per cent to 131,000.

Knife crime crosses 50,000 for first time since the pandemic, up six per cent on the previous year, while firearms offences were up 19 per cent to 6,365.

Burglaries were up four per cent to 275,919 – but just one in 25 solved (3.9 per cent). Only one in 17 robberies (6.5 per cent) resulted in a charge, only one in 50 (two per cent) of vehicle thefts and just 0.9 per cent of thefts from a person.

Former No10 adviser Rory Geoghegan, a former police officer and founder of the Public Safety Foundation, said: “These figures show that nobody can afford to be complacent about crime – with increases in robbery, vehicle crime, knife crime and firearms.

’Beginning to bear fruit’

“But the completion of the police uplift and more crime-fighting leadership is beginning to bear fruit, with the first signs of a reversal of the long-running decline in charge rates.

“Dreadfully low detection rates do however make it all the more important that prison capacity is expanded. Criminals tend to be prolific and persistent, and every conviction provides an opportunity to significantly cut crime and protect the public.

“Prison-building will need to be an essential commitment of any party serious about securing the popular vote and cutting crime in the next general election.”

