Sex offences up by a third in latest survey but true figure thought to be much higher

Sex offences have increased by 31 per cent – their biggest ever annual rise – government figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published data on sexual offences in England and Wales based on research from the crime survey, police figures and victim services.

Researchers found that for the year ending March 2022 there was an increase of 31 per cent from 147,835 to 193,566 police-recorded sexual offences compared with the previous year. It marks the biggest annual increase for the police-recorded figures.

The volume of sexual offences recorded has been increasing over the past decade. However, the ONS warned that the numbers remain well below those of victims estimated by the survey, which equates to an estimated 1.1 million adults.

'Police need to prioritise sexual violence'

Jamie Klingler, an activist and co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, responded to the data saying: “These numbers are all the more reason why every police force in the nation needs to prioritise sexual violence and how we safeguard and protect victims.”

The figures follow the recent publication of the Casey Report into the Metropolitan Police, which concluded the force was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

The review said: “The Met has repeatedly said that violence against women and girls is a top priority for the organisation. Those close to the service tell a different story.”

The ONS found that in 2018, police recorded 152,741 sexual offences, in 2019 there were 164,308 and in 2020 there were 163,244.

The volume of sexual offences recorded by the police has been increasing over the last decade although the numbers remain well below those estimated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales.

'A significant increase in offending'

The ONS said that the survey provides the best measure of victimisation and estimated that 2.3 per cent of adults (3.3 per cent women and 1.2 per cent men) aged 16 years and over were victims of sexual assault (including attempts) in the latest survey.

This equates to an estimated 1.1 million adults (798,000 women and 275,000 men).

Helen Ross, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “While our crime survey data show no significant change in the prevalence of sexual assault compared with the period immediately before the pandemic, since 2014 there has been a significant increase in sexual offending.

“This increase aligns with that seen in police-recorded crime over the last decade, the latest figures for which are the highest on record. This could be driven, in part, by an increased number of victims willing to report both recent and historical incidents.”