Sex offender accused of failing to register, battering Blackford deputy

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A sex offender from Blackford County is accused of failing to keep local authorities up to date on where he was residing and battering a sheriff's deputy.

Steven N. Jester, 30, was charged last week in Blackford Circuit Court with failure to register as a sex or violent offender, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, Jester was arrested Jan. 23 after struggling with the deputy, who was in the process of taking him into custody, at the Blackford County Sheriff's Department.

The incident left the deputy with "redness (and) scraping" on his face and an elbow, an affidavit said.

Jester — who warned the deputy he had a knife during their encounter — was taken into custody after being shocked with an electronic stun device. Deputies then recovered a fixed-blade knife and a sheath.

The deputy reported that, before the struggle, he had told Jester he was being arrested for failing to keep the sheriff's department aware of his address.

Jester is classified as a sex offender because he was convicted of child exploitation in Wells County in 2018. He was also convicted of failing to register as a sex or violent offender in Wells County in 2021.

Jester had recently informed the deputy he was not longer living at a Hartford City motel and was homeless. However, the deputy said he received information Jester had been staying in various locations, at addresses in Bluffton, Fort Wayne, Hartford City and Huntington.

After his most recent arrest, deputies examined Jester's cellphone and reportedly found a text exchange in which he discussed providing authorities with an address when he was actually staying elsewhere.

