Sex offender accused of kidnapping, choking and sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A convicted felon from Rochester has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last week, according to Rochester police.

Kelvin Hunt, 47, a registered sex offender, was charged with predatory sexual assault, first-degree sexually motivated burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, in connection with the incident, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Hunt is a Level 2 violent sex offender following a 1995 first-degree sexual abuse conviction, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He is also currently on parole for a 2004 felony weapon possession conviction.

Hunt is accused of entering the teenager's home armed with a tire iron early Friday morning, Bello said. He is accused of choking the teen and sexually assaulting her. He allegedly took the teen from her home to another location, where he is accused of again sexually assaulting the girl.

During the incident, Hunt also allegedly took photographs of the girl "for purposes of sexual gratification," Bello said. He is also accused of pointing a handgun at her, threatening to kill her.

Hunt was known to the family of the victim, Bello said.

Hunt was apprehended following a large multi-day manhunt that involved several police agencies, including the FBI and United States Marshals Service. He led police on two separate vehicle pursuits. He was apprehended Sunday at a Gates hotel, where officers recovered a loaded gun and heroin from his room, Bello said.

Hunt was scheduled to be arraigned in City Court Monday, but he refused to leave his jail cell. He is now scheduled to be arraigned in City Court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Additional charges are pending.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Kelvin Hunt accused of kidnapping, assaulting girl in Rochester NY