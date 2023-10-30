Sex offender accused of trying to lure children in Palm Bay

Palm Bay police said they’ve arrested a sex offender accused of luring children.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Violi, 33, had only been out of prison six months before being arrested again.

Records show Violi has been a registered sex offender since 2021, and he was released from prison in April of this year for other sexual-related offenses with a minor.

Now Palm Bay police say he’s accused of luring at least two children in Brevard County over the last five months.

Police Chief Mario Augello said the investigation started in mid-October when a mother reported to police that her 12-year-old son was lured into a car by a stranger near Port Malabar Boulevard and Cranbrook Avenue in Palm Bay.

“A male stranger, later identified as Violi, lured our victim into his vehicle by offering him $20 to do some chores at Violi’s house,” he said.

Augello said Violi made multiple sexual advances to the child, offering money if the child exposed himself. Ultimately the child was able to get away from Violi.

While officers were investigating that case, they said they learned of another incident that happened with a different child little over a month after Violi was released from prison.

The 14-year-old victim reported that in June Violi attempted to lure him, also by offering him money, which happened just a little over a mile away from the other scene near Riviera Drive and Dawn Street.

“Our victim in this case rejected Violi’s attempts and immediately ran from the area,” Augello said.

Violi is now behind bars in the Brevard County Jail. He made his first appearance Saturday where he faces multiple charges including probation violation and lewd conduct on a child under 16.

“I urge all of our parents and guardians to please talk to your kids about the dangers of talking to strangers,” Augello said “Have a plan in place. If they see something, please please say something.”

Violi is being held without bond under the Jessica Lunsford Act, a Florida law aimed at reducing a sex offender’s ability to re-offend.

