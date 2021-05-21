Sex offender with altered tag flees onto school property

May 20—As if Willie Ashton Dyal didn't have enough problems going for himself, the multi-time offender of the sex offender registry law compounded his misery when arrested last week for fleeing a traffic stop and trying to hide on school property.

Conditions bar Dyal, 30, 105 Pig Path Rd., from coming within a specified distance of schools. Now he faces new charges in connection with the incident.

Dyal is charged with possession of an altered temporary vehicle license plate, violation of the sex offender registry law and evading arrest and was issued city citations for seat belt and registration violations.

It all began when Ptl. Keith Sadula was on routine patrol on Miller Ave. in the area of Miller Mart around 1 p.m. May 10. The officer spotted a 1994 Honda Civic traveling on Miller Ave. with a dealer tag that appeared to have been altered.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver — identified as Dyal — sped away from the officer and traveled to the parking lot of Miller Mart where he left the vehicle and fled toward Martin Elementary School on foot.

Sadula was quickly joined in the foot chase by Ptl. Keeton Harthun who quickly apprehended a suspect.

Dyal was taken to the Justice Center and jailed in lieu of bond. Schools — including Martin — were temporarily placed on alert but no children were exposed to the pursuit and classes continued as normal.

