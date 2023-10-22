Sex offender arragined for exposing himself to woman waiting for Uber in Dorchester

A registered level three sex offender was arragined last week for exposing himself to a woman waiting for her Uber in Dorchester.

Lucio Tomar, 38 of Boston has over 17 lewdness and open and gross charges on his record was charged with open and gross lewdness, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

On October 6 around 11:27 a.m., Boston police responded to reports of lewd activity on Clayton Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said he received a call from his mother who was waiting for an Uber outside indicating that she “needed help” and that “it was an emergency.”

According to police, the witness observed a dark-colored BMW with the windows down parked directly in front of his mother. A man, later identified as Tomar, was in the vehicle with his pants down and genitals fully exposed, touching himself.

The witness smashed the passenger side top corner of the vehicle with a hammer, causing the windshield to shatter and Tomar quickly fled the area after.

The victim later told police she was “disgusted and mad” and afraid for herself and the young children who lived nearby, the DA says.

A similar incident happened on October 9 when Boston police received another call for a male “pleasuring himself” in the area of Crescent Avenue.

The male was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Officers familiar with Tomar and similar incidents happening in that area were advised that Tomar may be operating a dark-colored BMW with dealer plates.

Shortly after, officers stopped Tomar at the corner of Dorchester and Crescent Avenue driving the same vehicle with a shattered windshield and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Tomar’s record includes 17 prior incidents involving 30 open and gross, lewd and lascivious or indecent exposure charges, as well as offenses for larceny, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, threats, disorderly conduct and failure to register as a sex offender. The incidents, which date back to 2006, span numerous district courts in Suffolk, Norfolk, and Middlesex counties.

“While no one may have been physically hurt in this incident, that by no means diminishes the disturbing and lasting impact it had for the victim. This individual’s chronic lewd behavior has inflicted intolerable emotional trauma across many neighborhoods. His continued actions endanger the community and himself,” Hayden said.

Tomar is due back in court on November 10

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

