Sex offender arrested again

Jul. 24—An aggravated sex offender in Cherokee County was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges of child pornography.

Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit picked up Joseph Lance Berry, 37, after they received a tip from an internet service provider. According to the OSBI, Berry was processing hundreds of pornographic photos and videos of children.

Berry was labeled a lifetime aggravated sex offender after he was convicted of lewd acts to a child under 16 years of age in 2012.

He was on probation through the Department of Corrections. The OSBI said that on Friday, he met ICAC agents at his probation office in Cherokee County, at which point he was taken into custody without incident.

Berry was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.