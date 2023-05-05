Sex offender arrested in Jamestown on Thursday

May 4—JAMESTOWN — A high-risk sex offender was arrested here on Thursday, May 4, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Kyle Ray Greenough, 27, Jamestown, was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. The Jamestown Special Operations Team was used in the apprehension of Greenough as he was believed to be a safety risk to officers and the public, the Jamestown Police Department said.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of 1st St. E and at a residence in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue Southwest. The investigation and search warrant resulted in Greenough's arrest and the recovery of a digital media device used in the commission of a crime, the department said.

Greenough was taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center and is awaiting formal charges.

The Jamestown Police Department and Jamestown Special Operations Team were assisted by the North Dakota Department of Corrections Parole and Probation in the investigation.