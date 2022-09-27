Sex offender arrested for rape in downtown Sioux Falls, police say

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police said he raped a woman in downtown Sioux Falls on Monday night.

Joseph Thomas Hatchett, 46, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for third-degree rape, indecent exposure and sex offender loitering in a community safe zone, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The incident was called in around 6:45 p.m. near the east side of the bike trail by the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls, Clemens said.

Multiple callers called in after seeing a man and woman on the ground with their clothes down to their waists. When police arrived, Hatchett was on top of the woman, Clemens said. Both were passed out and naked from the waist down only covered by a coat, Clemens said.

The 31-year-old female victim was intoxicated and told police she did not consent to what happened, Clemens said. Police determined the pair had engaged in some type of sexual activity.

Third-degree rape involves sexual penetration. It also involves raping someone who cannot give consent because they’re physically or mentally incapacitated or intoxicated. The defendant can receive up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

Hatchett became a registered sex offender after being convicted in federal court for aggravated sexual abuse involving a 12-year-old girl, according to the registry.

