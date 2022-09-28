Sex offender beats neighbor, 81, unconscious, dislocating her jaw, after she wakes up to him inside her NYC apartment

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A Brooklyn sex offender beat his 81-year-old neighbor unconscious, dislocating her jaw, after the victim woke up to him inside her apartment, police said Wednesday.

Thomas Johnson, 50, is charged with assault, strangulation and burglary — and could face more charges, given that the victim was not fully clothed when she was rushed to the hospital from her apartment on Dean St. in Brownsville, police said.

The “despicable” attack unfolded about 1 a.m. Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said, with the victim waking up when she heard noises and then finding her upstairs neighbor in her living room.

“[He] began to choke and punch her,” Essig said. “She lost consciousness.”

John has nine prior arrests, the most recent for strangulation in August 2021.

In August 2006 he was arrested for sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl. The victim, according to records, was a girl known to him. Johnson plead to misdemeanor sex abuse and spent a year behind bars, records show.

Johnson was busted for attempted murder in June 1995, Essing said, but plead to assault. Records indicate he spent three years in prison on that conviction.

He also spent almost three years behind bars for a stolen property conviction, ending with his parole in November 1994, and two years in prison for attempted assault, ending with his conditional release in January 2006.

His longest sentence was for an assault conviction in 2007. He was sentenced to seven years, though he served time beyond that and was released in August 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Baltimore Co. couple - a sex offender and 911 dispatcher - accused of sexually assaulting children

    A convicted sex offender and a Baltimore County 911 dispatcher are facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

  • Brevard County officials urge residents to continue to preparing for severe weather

    Most of severe weather will be located on the eastern half of the county. Residents should prepare for heavy rains and potential flooding.

  • Teen had been staying with father before mother's slaying

    A Southern California man who was accused of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert after a 45-mile (72-kilometer) chase. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies or her father, or both.

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 Is the Lowest Price It's Ever Been on Amazon Right Now

    Amazon's new Prime member-exclusive sale, the Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12, promises major deals on Apple products ahead of the holiday season.

  • Hurricane Ian updates: Savannah, Augusta have potential flooding risks over next three days

    On Monday, the National Hurricane Center predicted Hurricane Ian could hit GA later this week, and Governor Kemp activated the State Operations Center

  • Capitol rioter, a 'one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year prison sentence

    A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a "one man wrecking ball" who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer.

  • Damage reported after Hurricane Ian triggers dozens of Tornado Warnings

    Tornadoes spawned from Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on South Florida Tuesday evening.

  • Explainer: Putin’s planned annexation of 15% of Ukraine

    STORY: President Vladimir Putin says he's preparing to formally annex Ukrainian territory.If he's successful - it could mark the end of diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.All of this comes as referendums on joining Russia are underway in areas either controlled by Russian forces - or Russian-backed separatists.Here's a breakdown of the issues at hand.[WHICH LAND WILL BE ANNEXED?]Russia is planning to annex at least 35,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory – roughly the same size of Hungary or Portugal.It'll include a big chunk of the Donbas region - including Donetsk and Luhansk - where a lot of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians live.Putin recognized these regions as independent states before the invasion...and referendums were held in 2014 on seccession from Ukraine.[HOW QUICKLY COULD FORMAL ANNEXATION HAPPEN?]According to history -- fast.After Russian forces took control of Crimea on February 27, 2014 – an area that has an ethnic Russian majority – a referendum on joining Russia was held a little over two weeks later.Crimea’s leaders declared a 97% vote to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Russia formally added Crimea on March 21, less than a month after invading it.[CAN THE WEST STOP PUTIN?]Neither the West nor Ukraine can stop Putin claiming the regions.The U.S. and its allies say they want Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield – And they have helped by supplying weapons… but not NATO troops.The White House says it'll impose more sanctions on Russia,but there's not a great deal of economic punishment left to inflict...Unless the U.S. could rope China and India into some sort of cap on the price of Russian energy.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has warned that annexation by Russia will destroy any chance of peace talks.

  • Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

    A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working for the jail's contracted medical provider, Pennsylvania-based PrimeCare Medical, Inc., said she was withdrawing from drugs, not in labor, and some jail staffers and medical staff laughed at her, saying she was just trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021 at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown. Valentine claims she punched the walls of her solitary confinement cell, which did not have blankets or sheets, during her most painful contractions and removed what she believed was her baby's amniotic sac and slid it under her cell door to prove she was about to have a baby.

  • Prosecutors say man raped, shared drugs with 15-year-old special education student

    King County deputies are looking for a 58-year-old Covington man who’s been charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student who has a traumatic brain injury.

  • ‘Would-be robber’ left baffled when store clerk pulls his own gun, Florida cops say

    Video shows the suspect fumbled to explain his shotgun.

  • Here’s Why Officer John Balcerzak Was Fired After Arresting Jeffrey Dahmer

    Police Officer John Balcerzak arrested Jeffrey Dahmer for his 17 murders, but he ignored Glenda Cleveland’s warnings along the way. Here’s where the cop is now.

  • Lancaster home invasion: Man charged with murder, necrophilia in death of LA County officer

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced the man, whose identity is still unknown, was charged in a "John Doe" complaint with one count each of murder, assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, first-degree residential burglary and sexual contact with deceased remains.

  • Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gives update on early morning shooting

    Dallas police shot and killed an armed man on Shiloh Road early Wednesday morning. Police say the man was pointing guns at cars and fired at officers.

  • D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident

    Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."

  • Teen, woman in custody in PnB Rock's fatal shooting at Roscoe's; father is sought

    A teen and a woman are in custody and a 3rd suspect, the teen's father, remains at large in connection with the slaying of PnB Rock in South L.A.

  • 'Welcome To Sweetie Pie's': Final Location Closed Amid Miss Robbie's Son Being Found Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot On Nephew

    The world-famous soul food restaurant Sweetie Pie’s in St. Louis, Missouri, featured on OWN, closed its doors for good after Tim Norman was found guilty of orchestrating his nephew’s murder.

  • Inmate serving life for fatal Vegas bombing escapes prison

    Authorities were searching Tuesday for a 42-year-old convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an investigation into the incident after he said late Tuesday his office learned the escapee had been missing from the medium-security prison since early in the weekend. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in a statement.

  • North Carolina Officials Release 911 Call From Witness Who Found Missing Teens Murdered

    North Carolina officials have released the 911 call made by a witness who found the bodies of two North Carolina teenagers reported missing more than a week ago. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were reported missing after the night of Friday, Sept. 16 when their parents discovered they had not returned home. On Sunday afternoon, a man called 911 to report that he'd discovered two bodies in a rural area where there was a power line easement. The two bodies were identified as Woods and Clark

  • Woman beaten in subway station after refusing man's advances: NYPD

    Police have arrested a man in a brutal assault inside a Queens subway station that was caught on surveillance video.