Sex offender breaks into FedExForum garage, steals Forum van, police say

A registered sex offender was placed back behind bars after trying to steal a work van from the FedExForum, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD arrested 38-year-old Tracy Dixon after a FedExForum security guard allegedly stopped Dixon from driving out of the Forum’s garage with the van.

According to police, that security officer saw the van driving around the second floor of the parking lot when nobody was supposed to be in the parking garage beside the security officers.

The van was heading for the exit but the security officer blocked it from leaving with his own vehicle, MPD said.

That’s when Dixon jumped out and tried to run but the officer was able to catch up with him and take him into custody, according to police.

Dixon claimed that an unknown man gave him a key to the van and that the man was going to pay him $200 to bring him the van, his arrest affidavit reads.

The security guard told police that FedExForum employees are supposed to turn in to the security office at the end of each day, but sometimes the keys just get left in the vehicles and that’s how Dixon was able to get the key and take the van.

Dixon was arrested and found to be a registered sex offender, though he did not have a Tennessee identification showing such, police said.

Dixon was charged with burglary of a building, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and not having sex offender identification.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



