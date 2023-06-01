Sex offender charged with failing to register in Wayne County, living near school

RICHMOND, Ind. — A convicted sex offender is accused of moving to Wayne County and then failing to register with local authorities.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Scott A. Walker — convicted of child molesting in southern Indiana's Jackson County in 2011 — violated residency rules by living within 1,000 feet of a Richmond elementary school.

Walker was charged Thursday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with two counts of failing to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Wayne County sheriff's deputies said a member of Walker's family he had been staying with in Richmond reported the registry violations in late April after "ongoing domestic issues."

As a convicted child molester, Walker will be required to register with authorities in the communities where he lives and works for the remainder of his life.

Investigators said Walker reported he was moving from Shelbyville to Connersville in 2019, but never reported his subsequent relocation to Wayne County.

The family member said Walker had been living in a house along North 20th Street in Richmond since early 2022. On April 24, the witness said, he ordered Walker to leave that home, and the sex offender reportedly moved back to Connersville.

The Richmond house is a short distance from Starr Elementary School. Walker is prohibited from living within 1,000 feet of a school, park or juvenile center.

Walker in March 2018 was convicted of failing to register as a sex or violent offender in Morgan County.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Sex offender charged with failing to register in Wayne County