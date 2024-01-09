Sex offender charged with failing to register in Wayne County

RICHMOND, Ind. — A convicted sex offender faces a pair of felony charges over allegations he failed to make Wayne County authorities aware of changes in his job status and place of residence.

Lino Vergara, 47, was charged last week in Wayne Circuit Court with two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Vergara in 2008 was convicted of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in Maricopa County, Arizona. Two years later, he was found guilty of indecent exposure, also in Maricopa County, which includes the cities of Phoenix and Mesa.

Because of those convictions, Vergara — after a move to Indiana — is required to keep authorities in the Hoosier communities where he lives and works updated on his whereabouts.

On Dec. 22, a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department determined a camper listed as Vergara's place of residence — in the 300 block of South 12th Street in Richmond — was no longer there.

Contacted in South Bend, where he had apparently relocated, Vergara said his move had taken place "like last night."

However, former neighbors in Richmond — who said they were not acquainted with the sex offender — maintained "they had not seen the camper for three or four months," according to an affidavit.

Vergara maintained after completing a work shift at a Richmond Burger King restaurant in mid-December, he determined the camper was missing. He said he had then lived in his truck until relocating to South Bend.

The deputy reported he then learned Vergara had only worked at the local Burger King during the month of September.

He would have been required to report both an address change and a change in his employment status to Wayne County deputies within 72 hours, to allow the state's sex offender registry to be updated.

Vergara was also convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in Arizona in 2012, drawing a 15-month sentence, according to the affidavit.

A warrant for Vergara's arrest was issued Friday in Wayne Circuit Court. Upon his arrest, his bond will be set at $15,000.

