Sex offender charged with predator catcher's evidence sentenced

Dec. 10—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County man serving time in a state prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2010 was sentenced Friday for soliciting sex from someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy in an online sting last year.

Michael Halye, 48, who is also designated a sexually violent predator, was ordered to serve 18 to 36 months in prison concurrent to his 10-to-20 year state sentence. Halye, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Frackville, appeared by a video link before Luzerne County Judge Michael Vough.

Halye pleaded guilty in July to felony charges of criminal attempt of unlawful contract with a minor for sex and criminal use a communication facility.

Kingston police used evidence from self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher Musa Harris to charge Halye in November 2021 with arranging to meet the "boy" for sex. Halye was on parole and living in Scranton at the time he initiated online communication with Harris, who was posing as the boy.

Harris traveled to Scranton and met Halye outside his Moosic Street apartment building. Harris made an audio and video recording of the meeting, during which Halye admitted the boy gave his age as 15. Halye also said it was his first time arranging to meet a minor for sex, adding he was getting rid of the phone app used for their online communication and it would never happen again.

In addition to the sentence, Vough ordered that Halye have no unsupervised contact with minors or visit places minors frequent such as schools, public parks, playgrounds, pools and libraries. Halye was to forfeit cell phones, computers or other electronic devices containing contraband material, undergo sexual offender counseling and continue with his registration as a sexual offender.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.