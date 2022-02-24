Sex offender charged with touching teen girl and possessing videos of violent sex acts against children held on $77,500 bail

WORCESTER — A registered Level 2 sex offender facing charges that he touched a 16-year-old girl and had a cache of child pornography, including violent sex acts, was held on $77,500 cash bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Worcester Superior Court.

Shane W. Ricci, 45, of Town Farm Road in Brookfield, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, four counts of possession of child pornography, assault and battery, intimidation of a witness and photographing an unsuspecting person in the nude.

Ricci was originally arraigned in Western Worcester District Court in East Brookfield before the defendant was indicted to Worcester Superior Court.

Police investigated allegations that Ricci went into the bedroom of a teenager in New Braintree and touched her inappropriately in early June, court records show.

Hardwick-New Braintree Police Sgt. Robert Toupin obtained search warrants for Ricci's home in Brookfield and a residence in New Braintree where he allegedly found evidence that Ricci had been surreptitiously recording the teen he was accused of touching.

In addition to images of the teen, Toupin, with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police, also recovered dozens of images depicting nude children, violent sex acts involving children and images that appear to have been taken inside a local store, a police report states.

Toupin said one of the videos appears to depict a young child being stabbed and shot, though police were unable to determine who took the video.

"It's very disturbing and looks realistic," Toupin said. "We don't know if it was digitally manipulated but we are still investigating."

As a result of the investigation, Ricci was arrested a third time.

At the time he was first arrested in June, Ricci was wearing a GPS monitor and is a registered sex offender in Maine.

Ricci is also a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts and is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 16 years old.

Bail was set at $77,500 cash without prejudice. Bail was transferred from Western Worcester District Court to Worcester Superior Court, according to court documents.

Ricci was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, to stay away and have no contact with any complaining witnesses, abide by any and all restraining orders, and to have no contact with children under 16 years old.

On Wednesday, Ricci wasn’t present for first call on his case. Concluding that he wasn’t going to appear, a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was recalled when Ricci later arrived the same day, but late, in court.

Ricci is due back in court on April 21.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Sex offender charged with touching teen girl, possessing videos of violent sex acts against children