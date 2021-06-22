Sex offender convicted of groping child at Boulder rec center

Jun. 21—A sex offender accused of groping a girl at a Boulder recreation center in 2020 was convicted Friday on all counts.

Brandt Owen Deboard, 42, was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of attempted sex assault on a child following a five-day trial in Boulder District Court.

Deboard, who remains in custody, is now set for a sentencing hearing on Sept. 9. The sex assault counts are both Class 4 felonies and do fall under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing law, which means Deboard would have to complete treatment before being released from any prison sentence.

The attempted sex assault count is a Class 5 felony.

"We appreciate the jury's service," the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "On behalf of the young victims and our community, we are glad that the jury reached the right outcome. Our office looks forward to the sentencing hearing."

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the North Boulder Rec Center, 3170 Broadway, on Jan. 3, 2020, after parents said a man groped their 7-year-old daughter.

The girl's mom said they were in a hot tub at the recreation center when Deboard also got in. The girl was reportedly playing with a fish toy, and witnesses said Deboard moved the toy away from her and then groped her when she tried to swim to it.

The girl told police Deboard pinched her twice on her rear hard enough to cause her pain, according to the affidavit.

Deboard was stopped by officers trying to leave the recreation center after witnesses identified him as the suspect. Deboard told police he was a sovereign citizen, and asked officers about their citizenship before denying having touched the girl.

According to court records, Deboard pleaded guilty in Boulder County to attempted sexual assault on a child in 2010, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison and must register as a sex offender.