Sex offender exposes himself in Walmart parking lot, then hits woman’s car, NC cops say

A sex offender exposed himself at the same location he was arrested about two years prior, according to North Carolina police.

The 36-year-old is accused of exposing himself to a woman outside a Walmart in Burlington, according to a Feb. 7 Burlington Police Department news release. The man was arrested in 2022 after an indecent exposure incident at the same Walmart, police said.

The man, identified as Robert Lloyd May, is listed on the national sex offender registry, according to police.

May exposed himself to a woman walking in the Walmart parking lot, causing her to run in her car to call 911, according to the department.

When May realized the woman was on the phone with a 911 operator, he fled into his truck, police said.

He then rammed into the back of the woman’s vehicle as he escaped the parking lot, police said. The crash caused minor damage to her car, according to the department.

Police issued arrest warrants related to the incident and called on the public to help officers find May.

He was arrested Feb. 10 and booked at the Alamance County Detention Center, according to the county’s jail records. May was charged with indecent exposure, careless and reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property.

May’s bond was set at $25,000, according to jail records. His next scheduled court date is March 5, jail records show.

Burlington is about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh.

