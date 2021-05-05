Sex offender faces first-degree murder for Breasia Terrell's death

May 5—CLINTON — Henry Earl Dinkins will face trial on charges of first degree murder and first degree kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport in July, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Wednesday.

The murder indictment charges Dinkins with removing and confining the child, identified as BT, from 2744 E. 53rd St. in Davenport July 10 and, with premeditation, malice aforethought and with intent to kill, shot her with a firearm.

The kidnapping indictment accuses Dinkins of removing the child from 2744 E. 53rd without consent or authority or by deception to secretly confine her and inflict serious injury. As a result of the kidnapping, BT was murdered.

"These charges are the result of a nine-month investigation by the Davenport police department and numerous other agencies," Walton said. The charges are just the beginning of the legal process, he said. The case will now go to trial.

The search for Terrell following her disappearance in July of 2020 crossed the line from Scott to Clinton County but yielded no results. In March of 2021, two fishermen discovered humans remains in a pond at Kunau Implement Company north of DeWitt.

An Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation autopsy confirmed a week later that the remains were those of Terrell.

While executing a warrant July 10, 2020 in search of Terrell, police arrested Dinkins for failing to register as a sex offender. Police called Dinkins a person of interest in the Terrell case.

Dinkins was moved to Clinton County Jail in August due to overcrowding at Scott County Jail. He remains incarcerated there.

Dinkins was added to the Iowa Sex Offender registry following his conviction for third degree sexual abuse in 1990. Dinkins was 17 at the time; his alleged victim was under the age of 14.

Investigators worked tirelessly and diligently on the Terrell case for 10 months, Davenport Police Capt. Brent Biggs said Wednesday. "This case has been very difficult and has been very hard on them both professionally and personally."

Terrell's mother, Aisha Landford, "has been supportive and cooperative with our investigators this entire time," Biggs said. "We cannot imagine the grief and pain she must experience."

Officials declined to give details of the case pending trial.