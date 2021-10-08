Sex offender facing new charges

Oct. 8—SALEM — A man who is already a registered sex offender is facing a new charge of indecent assault and battery on a child — a child whose family had, a prosecutor said, tried to show the man some kindness.

James Anthony Miglionico, 45, a former longtime North Shore resident who recently moved to Sanford, Maine, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery on a child during his arraignment Thursday.

Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser set bail at $5,000, an amount Miglionico's lawyer does not expect him to post.

Prosecutor Haleigh Reisman, who had requested $25,000 bail, said the mother of a 10-year-old girl went to police last month after the child disclosed that "Jimmy" had touched her during visits to their home.

Reisman said the girl and her family lived in Salem at the time, and "felt bad" for Miglionico, who was homeless. They allowed him to stay over from time to time and to use their shower, the prosecutor said. She also said that while they were aware he had a criminal record, "they thought that they could trust him."

Police got a warrant for his arrest.

Miglionico moved to Sanford, Maine, within the past six months and now appears on the Maine sex offender registry; he had been registered as a sex offender with Salem police as recently as April, the prosecutor said. He also has pending cases in Salem Superior Court, the prosecutor told Fraser.

Miglionico has a 10-page record primarily in Massachusetts, the prosecutor told Fraser.

A lawyer appointed for the bail hearing urged Fraser to set no more than $2,500 bail in the case, saying any amount is tantamount to holding him without bail. He also characterized Miglionico as suffering from a mental disability.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

