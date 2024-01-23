"Sex offender is filming my family with a secret camera - but police are refusing to act"

A grandad is fuming after a convicted paedophile set up a secret camera pointing at his home towards his grandson's treehouse - and police REFUSED to investigate. Martin Prior first contacted police on December 22 last year after discovering a CCTV camera placed on a lane by his property in Cross Keys, near Hereford. The device was angled towards his treehouse and he fears a registered sex offender has been covertly filming his grandson and other children. An officer visited the next day and spoke to the suspected owner of the camera but Mr Prior was left stunned when cops said they were powerless to act.

