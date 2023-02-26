Sex offender gets at least 6 years in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting CdA motel coworker

Feb. 25—A 47-year-old registered sex offender was sentenced to at least six years in prison for sexually assaulting a coworker at a Coeur d'Alene motel in June.

Jerry Davidson was convicted of felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery before being sentenced Feb. 17, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office news release.

Davidson, while working at the motel, followed a coworker into a room, closed the door and started sexually touching her while attempting to remove her pants, the prosecutor's office said.

The coworker tried to leave the room multiple times, but Davidson repeatedly blocked her exit and continued the assault. Eventually, the coworker was able to push Davidson away from the door and escape the room.

First Judicial District Judge Susie Jensen sentenced Davidson to 12 years in prison with parole eligibility after six years.