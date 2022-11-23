Sex offender granted probation on burglary, registration violation convictions

Nov. 23—A convicted sex offender from Joplin was granted suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to a registration violation and a burglary charge.

Ashley L. Huff, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of second-degree burglary and failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of violating a condition of lifetime supervision.

Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Huff to concurrent terms of five years on each of the convictions, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The registration violation pertains to an arrest in November 2019 for failing to update his registration information in a timely manner. Huff, who was convicted in 2009 of statutory sodomy with a 10-year-old girl, is required by state law to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.

He was arrested again two years ago in connection with a break-in at Surplus USA on Ivy Road near Carl Junction. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he was identified as one of three suspects who broke into the business by smashing the glass of the front door and stole various merchandise.