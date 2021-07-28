Sex offender headed back to trial for failing to register

Jul. 28—A 24-year-old sex offender is headed to trial on charges that he failed to comply with lifetime registration requirements imposed following a 2017 conviction.

Bradley Forrest Beck, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail in court documents, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Tuesday.

Beck faces a single felony count of failing to provide accurate sexual offender registration information.

The criminal complaint filed against Beck by Pennsylvania State Police offers the following narrative of Beck's arrest:

Officers with Crawford County Adult Probation obtained from an employer a different phone number for Beck than the one he had registered through the state's Megan's Law registry. When Beck reported for a scheduled probation appointment on March 24, officers accompanied him to his vehicle so that Beck could obtain a recently issued medical marijuana card.

While they were at the vehicle, one officer called the newly discovered phone number and an iPhone in the center console began ringing. Beck soon acknowledged that the phone was his.

Beck was arrested after a search of the phone allegedly revealed a Snapchat social media account and an email account that Beck had failed to register with authorities as required due to his Tier 3 sexual offender status.

In 2017, Beck pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and statutory sexual assault in which the assailant is 4-8 years older than the minor victim. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year less one day to a maximum of two years less one day in jail on both counts with the sentences to run concurrently, according to online court records, followed by a maximum probation period of five years.

Beck remains in jail in lieu of $30,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.