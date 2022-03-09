Sex offender from Lima pleads guilty; faces 20 years behind bars

Mar. 9—LIMA — A 76-year-old Lima man entered pleas of guilty Tuesday to five felony charges related to sex offenses against an underage female.

Johnny Thomason faces a possible maximum prison sentence of more than 20 years when he is sentenced April 29, but he told the judge he expects to be dead long before that.

"I'll never make it five years, as old as I am," Thomason told Judge Terri Kohlrieser, "but whatever you give me, you give me."

Thomason's pleas were the result of a negotiated deal with prosecutors that saw the state dismiss five of the 10 charges against the Lima man. Thomason was indicted in October on two counts of rape, both felonies of the first degree.

The offenses involved alleged sexual conduct with a female who was less than 13 years of age at the time and took place between June 2016 and December 2020.

Thomason was also indicted on four counts of suspicion of gross sexual imposition, the illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The plea deal called for Thomason to plead guilty to a single count of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and the single counts of disseminating harmful matter and importuning.

He was labeled a Tier III sex offender and as such will be required upon his release from prison to register with the authorities every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

Before Thomason was ever indicted by a grand jury, Allen County Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill filed a motion suggesting the Lima man was not competent to stand trial. Sturgill wrote in his motion that Thomason "appears to suffer from dementia, memory loss and shows signs of legal incompetence."

Kohlrieser ordered Thomason to undergo evaluation at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton in early October. During a December hearing, Kohlrieser said examiners at the center found Thomason competent to participate in his own defense.

Story continues

In December, attorneys with the Allen County Public Defenders Office filed a motion on Thomason's half seeking to suppress at trial "any and all alleged oral statements" made by the Lima man to authorities in the case. The motion alleged that Thomason's constitutional rights were violated.

The judge overruled that motion.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464