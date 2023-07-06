Sex offender makes a run for it

Jul. 6—A sex offender who faced a prison sentence fled the courtroom at an opportune moment and was captured in the courthouse before he could escape.

Ethan Lee Fox, 23, of Moore, appeared before District Judge Thad Balkman on Wednesday, June 28, on a complaint that he had not complied with the terms of his probation related to a 2020 guilty plea for lewd acts with a child under 16 in 2020.

Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Pattye High told The Transcript Fox was serving a five-year suspended sentence but had violated numerous probation conditions including that he serve 15 weekends, negative drug tests, drug treatment and registering his address as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty.

"Judge Balkman revoked him in full to five years (in prison) and he (Fox) was filling out the paperwork with his lawyer," High said. "So, he hadn't been handcuffed to sign and the next thing I was aware of he's running out the door."

Deputies and Fox's probation officer gave chase and apprehended him in the staircase at the end of a hallway.

"There was a crowd that went after him," High said. "We'll be filing attempted escape charges on him."

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason reported that a deputy received a minor injury to his hand but no one else was harmed.

"Incidents like this remind us of how dangerous and unpredictable situations can become within the courthouse," Amason said. "I am thankful for my deputies' swift intervention in taking this individual back into custody without further incident."

High said she has seen several people try to flee a courtroom over the course of her 34 year career in law.

"The courthouse deputies are important," High said. "They maintain order. You may not have people who run from court on a regular basis, but you certainly have people who become upset. You have both people who are charged with crimes and their family members. Emotions run very high at the courthouse, so the deputies play an integral role in maintaining order and keeping those of us who go there for work, safe."

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable lawsuits for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.