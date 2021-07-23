Sex offender moves to Jamestown

Jul. 23—The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a convicted high-risk sex offender has moved to Jamestown.

Anthony Allen Rolland, 37, lives at 1530 6th Ave. SW, room 25, the Buffalo Motel, room 25. He does not have a vehicle.

Rolland was convicted in 2003 in Morton County District Court. Authorities said he engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl while at a residential house.

In 2002, Rolland was convicted in Ramsey County Juvenile Court of forcing a 10-year-old girl to have sexual contact on two occasions.

Rolland is not wanted by law enforcement but is on parole with North Dakota Parole and Probation. For more information on sex offenders, go to www.sexoffender.nd.gov/.