Sex offender moves to Jamestown

Jun. 9—The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a convicted high-risk sex offender has moved to Jamestown.

Daniel Jeff Bellard, 50, lives at 1530 6th Ave. SW #23, Buffalo Motel room 23. He does not have a vehicle.

Ballard was convicted in 2009 in St. Landry Parish District Court in Louisiana on three charges involving sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl. He was convicted in 2004 in Acadia Parish District Court, also in Louisiana, on a charge involving sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.

Bellard is not wanted by law enforcement and is on GPS monitoring. For more information on sex offenders, go to www.sexoffender.nd.gov/.