Sex offender moves to Montpelier, ND

Mar. 31—The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office announced that a high-risk convicted sex offender has moved to Stutsman County.

Joshua Steven Buhr, 36, lives at 7940 53rd St. SE in Montpelier. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown eyes and is bald.

Buhr was convicted in 2012 in Cass County of gross sexual imposition. Authorities said he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

Buhr is not wanted by law enforcement.

More information on registered offenders is available on the North Dakota attorney general's website at

www.sexoffender.nd.gov

.