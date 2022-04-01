Sex offender moves to Montpelier, ND
Mar. 31—The Stutsman County Sheriff's Office announced that a high-risk convicted sex offender has moved to Stutsman County.
Joshua Steven Buhr, 36, lives at 7940 53rd St. SE in Montpelier. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has brown eyes and is bald.
Buhr was convicted in 2012 in Cass County of gross sexual imposition. Authorities said he had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.
Buhr is not wanted by law enforcement.
