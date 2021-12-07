Sex offender moves to rural Henderson

Dec. 6—HENDERSON — A man who had been civilly committed as sexually dangerous has moved to rural Henderson.

Ronald Erwin Schmidt, 56, has moved to a residence east of Henderson, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office announced Monday. A street address is not being released to the public.

Schmidt has convictions for criminal sexual conduct in 1991 in Scott County and in 2005 in Murray County. The crimes involved juvenile girls and the use of force and threats, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Schmidt was civilly committed and is now on provisional discharge. He is being supervised by the Minnesota Sex Offender Program Reintegration Office.

Schmidt is rated as a Level 1 sex offender. That is the lowest rating and does not usually prompt a community-wide notification. The Sheriff's Office is permitted to notify the public of Schmidt's move to the area because he had been civilly committed.