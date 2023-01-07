Sex offender now living on Second Avenue in Mankato

Jan. 6—MANKATO — A Level 3 sex offender is now living on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato.

Dwayne Qutez Irving, 45, was released into Mankato from prison in October of last year. Officials said at the time he would be considered homeless until he found a place to live. He has served his time and is no longer on parole.

He was first convicted and sentenced to four years in prison in Illinois in 2002 for sexual contact with force with an adult woman he didn't know while they were using drugs.

Irving moved to Minnesota and in 2019 was charged in Blue Earth County for a domestic abuse violation for violation of an order for protection.

In 2020 he had a new charge of criminal sexual conduct of a vulnerable adult woman he knew in Blue Earth County. His risk level was elevated to Level 3. He was recently convicted of a gross misdemeanor for the 2020 charge, and his jail time was stayed and he was put on supervised release until March 2024.