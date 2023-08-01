Sex offender picks up child at school, is arrested

Aug. 1—A man who has been required to register as a sex offender for 12 years picked up a child from a Lebanon elementary school in May, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Michael B. Bradbury, 50, of Lafayette, is charged with unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender.

He picked up a child at an elementary school after the child's mother called the school to say he'd be by, according to court records.

Bradbury identified himself and provided his driver's license to school officials, but when the secretary scanned his license, she received an alert that he was an offender of some sort, according to the affidavit. Officials let the child go with Bradbury because the mother had approved it and to avoid a scene or altercation in the front office, police reported.

But Lebanon Schools Police Officer Joel Smith found that Bradbury pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor in 2010 in Carroll County and that he is required to register as a lifetime sex offender, Smith wrote in the affidavit.

Bradbury spent three and a half years in an Indiana state prison on the sexual misconduct with a minor conviction. He later failed to register as a sex offender and was returned to the prison for another five months.

He was just recently arrested and released on bond. He is tentatively scheduled for an October trial.