Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Kyle T. Gebhardt

Age: 31.

Description: 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 1700 block of South 82nd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2007 of indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to a 17-year-old boy. Convicted in 2011 of communications with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: Gebhardt has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Allen K. Apo

Age: 45.

Description: 6-foot and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 8400 block of East G Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of first-degree rape of a child and second-degree incest in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a boy between the ages of 7 and 10 over a three-year period. He also sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl, records say.

Sex offender treatment: Apo has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Gary D. Meredith

Age: 52.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 4000 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of third-degree rape of a child for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after he threatened to slit her throat. Convicted in 1992 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation for giving alcohol to a 15-year-old girl and having sex with her. Convicted in 1994 of second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when the girl passed out after he gave her alcohol.

Sex offender treatment: Meredith did not participate in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Mark David Mattson

Age: 64.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 1400 block of East 38th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1979 of public indecency in Island County for exposing himself to three unknown females at an elementary school. Convicted in 1980 of two counts of indecent exposure in California for exposing himself to two young women at Stanford University. He also exposed himself to two girls, ages 6 and 7, in the same neighborhood, records say. Convicted in 1985 of first-degree statutory rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after luring her into the laundry room of her apartment building. Convicted in 2000 of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Mattson has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.