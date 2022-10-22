Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Ronald Dunn

Age: 53.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1200 block of East 72nd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if Dunn completed a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Dennis Duman

Age: 80.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 199 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 2000 block of East Morton Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting a girl when she was between the ages of 5 and 7. Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 2013 of four counts of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in King County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Duman has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Gary Lee Clark

Age: 60.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 2100 block of South 48th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1979 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman after unlawfully entering her home. Convicted in 1993 of first-degree rape and residential burglary in Grays Harbor County for sexually assaulting a woman he met on the street after Clark fled a burglary where he also attempted to sexually assault a woman.

Sex offender treatment: Clark has not completed a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Daniel Davis

Age: 40.

Description: 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 2100 block of Sweet Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2001 of first-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 17-month-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if Davis completed a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.