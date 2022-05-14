Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Jesse D. Shoffstall

Age: 65.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. Convicted in 1992 of first-degree rape of a child for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not say whether Shoffstall has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Douglas Fuller at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Mathew L. Gustamante

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of third-degree assault of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Convicted in 2007 of two counts of third-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Convicted in 2013 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Gustamante has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530 or email PCSDSOR@piercecountywa.gov.

Thomas A. Kershner

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting several girls ages 2 to 8. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree incest in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a familial 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Convicted in 2015 of second-degree incest in Clark County for sexually assaulting a familial girl when she was between the ages of 10 and 16.

Sex offender treatment: Kershner did not participate in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530 or email PCSDSOR@piercecountywa.gov.

Victor J. Henriquez-Martinez

Age: 31.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of sexual battery for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Convicted in 2016 of unlawful imprisonment for holding a woman against her will and attempting to sexually assault her.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not say whether Henriquez-Martinez has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at 253-798-7530 or email PCSDSOR@piercecountywa.gov.