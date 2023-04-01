Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Dennis Duman

Age: 81.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 199 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 100 block of East 50th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1981 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting a girl from ages 5 to 7. Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 2013 of four counts of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in King County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Duman has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Kyle T. Gebhardt

Age: 32.

Description: 6-foot-6 and 333 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 400 block of South Tacoma Way, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2007 of indecent exposure in Thurston County for exposing himself to a 17-year-old boy. Convicted in 2011 of communications with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: Gebhardt participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.