Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Shawn A. B. Hamilton

Age: 33.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 320 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 500 block of East Harrison Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2005 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Hamilton has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Thomas Kershner

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 700 block of South 14th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting several girls between the ages of 2 and 8. Convicted in 1991 of first-degree incest in Yakima County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Convicted in 2015 of second-degree incest in Clark County for sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 10 and 16.

Sex offender treatment: Kershner did not participate in a sex offender treatment program when he was last incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.