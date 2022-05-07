Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Mathew L. Gustamante

Age: 48.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1800 block of South 76th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of second-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. Convicted in 2006 of third-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Gustamante did not complete a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Richard J. Borden

Age: 51.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 9300 block of East D Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2009 of three counts of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old familial girl. Convicted in 2001 of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old familial girl.

Sex offender treatment: Borden has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

Richard Warren

Age: 60.

Description: 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1700 block of East 57th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child molestation and second-degree rape of a child in King County for sexually assaulting two familial girls between 2000 and 2002.

Sex offender treatment: Warren did not participate in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

Jeffrey L. Wilson

Age: 68.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 8600 block of South Hosmer Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two unknown girls while they were playing in their backyard. Convicted in 1981 and 1986 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting unknown girls.

Sex offender treatment: Wilson has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

