Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Peter Talbot
The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Samuel Rutherford

Age: 48.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1400 block of East 34th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of first-degree rape and first-degree attempted rape in King County for sexually assaulting an unknown female after assaulting her with a tire iron. He then attempted to sexually assault another unknown female after hitting her with a metal flashlight.

Sex offender treatment: Rutherford has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

James H. Rowe

Age: 37.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1700 block of South 82nd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of first-degree attempted child molestation in Thurston County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Convicted in 2003 of first-degree rape of a child in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Rowe has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Donald Gene Gamer

Age: 75.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1973 of indecent liberties in Thurston County for fondling an 11-year-old girl he hired to help clean his apartment. He also exposed himself to the girl and masturbated in front of her. Convicted in 1980 of two counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for exposing himself and masturbating in front of three female students ages 7, 8 and 9 at the grade school where Gamer worked. Convicted in 2007 of possession of child pornography while at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, where staff discovered he had numerous images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on his computer.

Sex offender treatment: Gamer has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

