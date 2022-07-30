Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Aaron G. Brown

Age: 60.

Description: 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1200 block of South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and promoting prostitution in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution. Convicted in 1993 of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Brown has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Jeffrey L. Wilson

Age: 68.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 2000 block of East Morton Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls who were minors and were playing in their backyard. Convicted in 1981 and 1986 of indecent liberties, both times for sexually assaulting a girl who was a minor.

Sex offender treatment: Wilson has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Otto White

Age: 61.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 7400 block of South G Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2015 of unlawful imprisonment and communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

Sex offender treatment: White has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Timothy Fourhorns-Harrell

Age: 41.

Description: 6-foot-1 and 295 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1700 block of South 95th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1998 of first-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman.

Sex offender treatment: Fourhorns-Harrell has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.