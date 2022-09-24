Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Gary Lee Clark

Age: 59.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 2900 block of East R Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1979 of second-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman after unlawfully entering her home. Convicted in 1993 of first-degree rape and residential burglary in Grays Harbor County for sexually assaulting a woman he met on the street after fleeing a burglary where he also attempted to sexually assault a woman.

Sex offender treatment: Clark has not completed a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Jason W. Ridley

Age: 40.

Description: 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 3500 block of McKinley Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of indecent liberties in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy. Convicted in 1998 of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Mason County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 2003 of second-degree attempted rape in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: Ridley has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Ronald Valentine

Age: 73.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1400 block of Puyallup Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1971 of sodomy and assault with intent to ravish. Records were not available regarding this conviction. Convicted in 1995 of first-degree child molestation in Walla Walla County for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter.

Sex offender treatment: Valentine has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5989 or detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.