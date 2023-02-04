Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Roger Petty

Age: 40.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 1400 block of Puyallup Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2012 of sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree assault in Boone County, Arkansas, for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy and recording the abuse on his cell phone. Convicted in 2019 of third-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a girl from age 10 to 11.

Sex offender treatment: Petty has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Jason W. Ridley

Age: 47.

Description: 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Registered address: 1200 block of East 30th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of indecent liberties in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy. Convicted in 1998 of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Mason County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 2003 of second-degree attempted rape in Mason County for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: Ridley has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

Jeffrey L. Wilson

Age: 69.

Description: 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 1200 block of South 11th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls who were playing in their backyard. Convicted in 1981 and 1986 of indecent liberties, both times for sexually assaulting a girl.

Sex offender treatment: Wilson has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Nicole Faivre at 253-591-5476.

John E. Kurtz

Age: 35.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 7000 block of A Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2005 of first-degree rape of a child and second-degree rape of a child in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 11-12 and 7-8, on numerous occasions. Kurtz allegedly threatened to harm the victims if they told someone about the abuse or didn’t cooperate.

Sex offender treatment: Kurtz participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated but was suspended due to his poor behavior and resistance to treatment.

For more information: Call detective Douglas Fuller at 253-591-5989 or Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869

Robert L. Marsh

Age: 51.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Registered address: 6400 block of Homestead Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of attempted indecent liberties in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1995 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman described as physically challenged.

Sex offender treatment: Records do not state whether Marsh has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869

Winston Motley

Age: 58.

Description: 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Registered address: 600 block of South 40th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1988 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint. Convicted in 2001 of voyeurism in King County for following a coworker into the bathroom and watching her use the facilities. Convicted in 2003 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Motley has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869